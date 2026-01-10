We all know hurricanes are getting worse, don’t we? After all, the mainstream media keep telling us so.

After Hurricane Melissa a few months ago, for instance, the BBC’s weathergirl, Sarah Keith-Lucas, was adamant that “The frequency of very intense hurricanes such as Melissa is increasing”. Similar claims abound across the networks and newspapers every time a big hurricane comes along. And that’s before we even mention the fake climate attribution studies that make headlines.

The only problem is that the data do not agree!

Full data have now been published for hurricanes globally in 2025 and they again confirm that long-term trends remain flat, contradicting the fake news published by the media. (Please note that scientifically, hurricanes are strictly referred to as ‘tropical cyclones’. However, colloquially they are referred to as hurricanes in the Atlantic, typhoons in the Pacific and cyclones in the Indian Ocean – regardless of the name, they are exactly the same weather phenomenon. For the purposes of this article, I will refer to them all as hurricanes.)