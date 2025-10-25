We are all now well aware of Ed Miliband’s plan to waste £22 billion of taxpayers’ money on carbon capture schemes. Even though it will be spread over two decades, it is still a lot of money.
But alarmingly it is just the tip of the iceberg, as the Telegraph reported this week:
Miliband has already pledged £22 billion to CCS projects. Most of this will be added to consumer bills, with the rest from taxpayers, roughly equating to £800 per UK household, albeit spread over two decades.
But far more will be needed.
Some economists suggest Britain will have to spend £400 billion between now and 2050 to build and run a working CCS industry.
The question is, can a country already facing the world’s highest electricity bills cope with yet more costs, despite the potential benefits?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Climate Skeptic to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.