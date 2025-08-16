Science denying cry-babies in the US have toddled over to the Federal court in Massachusetts to seek an injunction against the recent Department of Energy (DoE) working party report about greenhouse gas emissions. The report’s main finding, produced after examining much of the literature from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), was that computer models offered “little guidance” on how much of the climate responds to warming gases such as carbon dioxide. This observation is regularly ignored in mainstream media but it is hardly a new opinion. The available data leads to that inevitable conclusion despite all the political nonsense claims of ‘settled’ science. To go to court to seek to ban the report is a new low in the increasingly desperate attempt to keep the Net Zero fantasy alive using science scares that are increasingly being debunked.

Not only did the five highly credentialed scientists who wrote the report cast reasonable doubt on the role of climate computer models, they also quoted extensively from data that revealed most extreme weather events were not increasing and sea level rises in North America showed no increasing trend. Attribution claims of human involvement in individual weather events are widely used to spread climate fear, but these were said to be challenged by natural climate variation along with an admission that they were originally designed with ‘lawfare’ in mind. The authors went out of their way to highlight much of the science and many of the opinions contained in the IPCC assessment reports, but they also publicised areas that were conveniently downplayed such as the recent massive ‘greening’ of the planet due to higher levels of CO 2 .