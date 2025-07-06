On the last day of June, reports emerged that owners of the Prax Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire had filed for insolvency. The news follows the closure of the INEOS Grangemouth refinery last year (and its conversion into an import terminal), putting another and even bigger question mark over Britain’s capacity to sustain its industries. The Prax site provided the UK with 10% of its crude oil-derived products, including Heathrow Airport – which itself suffered a catastrophic loss of power earlier this year, further signalling the state of the country’s infrastructure. In their attempt to understand what happened, however, much of the press is ignoring the Net Zero elephant in the room.