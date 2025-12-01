The Atlantic hurricane season, which officially ended on November 30th, was quieter than normal, with five hurricanes compared to a long-term average of 7.2.

By far the most complete and robust data we have for hurricanes are for those which have hit the US coast. The US Hurricane Research Division, which is part of the Federal agency NOAA, has data going back as far as 1851. According to its records, hurricane data are pretty reliable since the 1880s, when the coastline became settled.

No Atlantic hurricanes at all have hit the US this year. The graphs below offer the strongest evidence of all that there are no long-term trends, either in the frequency of hurricanes or their intensity. (Major hurricanes are Cat 3 and stronger – these show no increase either.)