India’s summer monsoon is without doubt the single major event of the year for the country. A wet summer leads to increased food production, in turn boosting rural incomes.

India’s economy is still heavily dependent on agriculture, which accounts for a fifth of GDP and nearly half of the workforce. A good harvest therefore increases spending power in the wider economy and lowers food prices. On top of that, rainfall fills up the dams, boosting hydro electricity generation. In short, it generates economic growth and boosts the stock market.