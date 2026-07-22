‘Extreme heat in the US could make World Cup matches unsafe.’ That was the BBC headline the day before England played their World Cup last 32 game against the Congo in Atlanta three weeks ago.

We were warned of ‘record temperatures’, with New York hitting 100°F, Atlanta 96°F and Dallas 97°F.

The BBC has in fact been scaremongering for a few years about the effects of climate change on the World Cup in North America, with tales of extreme weather, heatwaves, storms and wildfires, all, according to the corporation, made much more likely by climate change.

Stories have regularly used terms as ‘dangerous’ and ‘brutal’. There were claims that FIFA was playing recklessly with the health and safety of players and that players were at risk of serious harm.