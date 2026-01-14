The BBC More or Less statistics programme is one of the last remaining Radio 4 programmes worth a listen. It tries to dispassionately analyse the data behind often narrative-driven and politicised claims. Except when it comes to climate change and Net Zero of course. Here it is seemingly bound by the BBC’s weird view of ‘settled’ science which gives alarmists and activists a free broadcast pass to create mass climate psychosis. Case in point, a recent cringe-inducing ‘why are you so very wonderful’ interview with the Green Blob-funded Attribution Queen Professor Friederike Otto.

Presenter Tim Harford set the ball rolling with a suggestion that the British weather is getting “downright weird”. This seems to refer to the fact that days can sometimes be sunny, sometimes sodden, sometimes on the same day. These factual burdens might be considered obvious to anyone who has bravely lived for more than six months in the British Isles. Otto of course was delighted to run with the Guardianista “weird” tag, suggesting that some colleagues do actually call it “global weirding”. Particularly colleagues who like herself try to second guess the chaotic atmosphere with computer models producing pseudoscientific, lawfare-ready climate Armageddon nonsense, it might be said.

No attempt was made to question Otto’s bonkers claim that “every time it rains now, it rains more than it would have without climate change”. Not in Scotland, Harford might have noted, the rainiest country in the United Kingdom. As the Met Office graph below shows, the amount of Scottish rainfall has flatlined for about 40 years.