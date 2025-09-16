There was a herd of elephants tramping loose through the studio in last week’s Net Zero edition of the BBC Radio 4 programme Moral Maze. Amidst an hour-long waffle-fest, the estimable journalist Ella Whelan pointed out that billions of people will die under Net Zero 2050 since half the world’s food is created using fossil fuels. This particular jumbo is a particularly jarring presence when Net Zero fanatics plan the end of civilisation as we know it, so wittering guest Dr Alice Evatt from the Oxford Environmental Change Institute lamely replied: “Billions of people are at risk from climate change.” Since this was a British state quango running the broadcast there was no debate about climate change and the distinctly unsettled science surrounding its causes and effects, just the traditional blind obedience to a politically settled narrative. As a result, the hour-long discussion was largely predicated on an assumption that it was justifiable to initiate industrial and societal collapse on the basis of a precautionary principle predicated on an invented collapse of the climate.

The BBC’s favourite sandwich-board sanctimonious prelate Giles Fraser said the world was going to have to get colder, poorer and less secure, adding that “if this [climate change] stuff is true”, the threat is existential. Of course if we just listen to the state broadcaster we will not be any the wiser as to whether this stuff is true since genuine climate science debate has been banned for years. This of course means that a Leftie like Fraser can get away with silly doom and gloom nostrums and promote world poverty based solely on an argument that begins with the word “if’.