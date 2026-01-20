When the history of the great Net Zero climate hoax comes to be written, pride of place will be given to the terrifying sixth mass extinction scare. Mainstream media barely question the idea that human-controlled climate is wreaking havoc with the life chances of millions of animal and plant species around the world. In November 2024, the Guardian reported that “as the planet warms up, scientists predict a series of ‘extinction cliffs’”. We are in danger of forgetting what the climate crisis means: extinction, was the cheerful article headline. But a recent bombshell report from the UK Royal Society has knocked seven bells out of all this nonsense by showing that species-level extinctions related to climate change “have not significantly increased over the last approximately 200 years”.

It was further found that decadal extinction rates over the last 100 years had “significantly declined” for arthropods and plants, the two groups of organisms encompassing most known global biodiversity. Overall, it was found that extinction rates have increased over the last 500 years, “but generally declined in the last 100 years”. Past extinctions are said to “strongly suggest” that climate change is not an important threat to biodiversity. Such a finding is hardly the smoking gun that shows humans burning hydrocarbons of late have or are causing a sixth mass extinction.

How future generations will chuckle over the extinction sandwich boards paraded on a regular basis in the public spaces. The Swedish Doom Goblin screeching in front of the UN cameras, of course, but also David Attenborough stating that humanity was halfway through a new extinction. Current extinction rates, he has claimed, far exceed natural levels. Another BBC doomster was Chris Packham who said that it was not a sixth mass extinction event, rather it was a “mass extermination event”.

To try to understand the motives of some activists, the unfalsifiable computer model-driven claims that small rises in temperature could collapse the ecological system are a useful bandwagon to ride. While doing so, attention can be drawn to the real problems of habitat loss and the introduction of invasive species. It is these last two issues that the Royal Society authors draw attention to, noting that recent extinctions were predominately on islands, and were caused by the introduction of invasive species. The most common current threat is said to be habitat loss. Both these issues can, and are, being tackled away from any discussion about the role of trace gases in the atmosphere. The authors note that “some studies” conclude that 20-30% of all plant and animal species may be lost to climate change in future decades under “pessimistic climate scenarios”. Pessimistic is one way to describe the scenarios that appear on the media sandwich boards – invented, unscientific, politicised computer garbage is another.