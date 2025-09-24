President Donald Trump delivered a searing speech to the United Nations in New York City on Tuesday, bluntly telling the assembled world leaders that their countries would fail if they did not ditch the “green scam”. Here are some key quotes (courtesy of Climate Depot):

“The greatest con job ever perpetuated on the world.”

“The carbon footprint is a hoax made up by people with evil intentions and they are heading down a path of total destruction.”

“In the US we still have radicalised environmentalists … they want to kill all the cows.”

“All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong. They were made by stupid people that have cost their country’s fortunes and given those same countries no chance for success. If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail, and I’m really good at predicting things, you know.

“They actually said during the campaign they had a hat, the best selling hat. ‘Trump was right about everything.’ And I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true. I’ve been right about everything. And I’m telling you that if you don’t get away from the green energy scam, your country is going to fail.”

“We’re getting rid of the falsely named renewables. By the way, they’re a joke. They don’t work. They’re too expensive. … And they have to be rebuilt all the time. And they start to rust and rot. Most expensive energy ever conceived. You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money. You lose money, the governments have to subsidise.”