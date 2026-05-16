Climate Headbangers Crawl from the Wreckage of RCP8.5 'Implausible' Finding Spinning Nothing-to-See-Here Claims
The Net Zero nuts are pushing back
It has taken a few days for the climate headbangers to work out the best spin to counter the recent IPCC ruling that the RCP8.5 computer model pathway is “implausible”. Necessary work of course, since the shock ruling from the UN’s main climate science body about a set of impossible assumptions destroyed the validity of almost every mainstream Net Zero-…