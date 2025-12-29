Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Cost of turning off wind farms if network cannot cope hits £1.5 billion” – Grid constraints have driven soaring costs for curtailing renewable energy, reports the Times.
“Britain pushed ahead with green power. Its grid can’t handle it” – Britain’s rush into renewables has outpaced the capacity of its electricity grid, writes Rebecca Feng in the Wall Street Journal.
“Death rates in hybrids ‘three times higher’ than petrol cars” – New analysis of transport data suggests hybrid vehicles are linked to far higher fatality rates than petrol cars, reports the Mail.
“How the ‘Green Doom’ narrative of climate change has been a disaster for activists – here’s what they should have done instead” – Apocalyptic messaging has backfired politically for environmental campaigners, argues Paul Clements-Hunt in the Mail.
“‘Rise in deaths’ predicted as amber cold health alerts issued in northern England” – Cold weather alerts have prompted warnings of increased mortality among the vulnerable, reports the Guardian.
“Wiggle your toes to stay warm during cold snap, council tells elderly” – A council’s advice to pensioners to wiggle their toes to stay warm has drawn ridicule, says the Telegraph.
“Banging the same old drum” – In CLISCEP, Mark Hodgson takes a critical look at Christian Aid’s annual climate disaster reports.
“Climate a bigger threat to biodiversity than renewables, experts say” – Scientists have argued climate change outweighs renewable projects as a biodiversity threat, reports ABC News.
“BBC: India’s solar boom faces a hidden waste problem” – Rapid solar expansion in India has raised concerns over toxic waste, writes Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Major climate grooming course shuts down as world turns away from constant media gaslighting” – Oxford’s climate journalism course is closing as no one’s buying the constant climate fear, says Chris Morrison. Media’s tired of the doom and gloom, and more people are waking up to the real facts on carbon and energy.
