“Cost of turning off wind farms if network cannot cope hits £1.5 billion” – Grid constraints have driven soaring costs for curtailing renewable energy, reports the Times.

“Britain pushed ahead with green power. Its grid can’t handle it” – Britain’s rush into renewables has outpaced the capacity of its electricity grid, writes Rebecca Feng in the Wall Street Journal.

“Death rates in hybrids ‘three times higher’ than petrol cars” – New analysis of transport data suggests hybrid vehicles are linked to far higher fatality rates than petrol cars, reports the Mail.

“‘Rise in deaths’ predicted as amber cold health alerts issued in northern England” – Cold weather alerts have prompted warnings of increased mortality among the vulnerable, reports the Guardian.

“Wiggle your toes to stay warm during cold snap, council tells elderly” – A council’s advice to pensioners to wiggle their toes to stay warm has drawn ridicule, says the Telegraph.

“Banging the same old drum” – In CLISCEP, Mark Hodgson takes a critical look at Christian Aid’s annual climate disaster reports.

“Climate a bigger threat to biodiversity than renewables, experts say” – Scientists have argued climate change outweighs renewable projects as a biodiversity threat, reports ABC News.