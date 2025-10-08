“National Academies’ climate report: another tale of climate change bias” – The US Government should stop funding the National Academies’ climate studies until they shed the political conformity, writes Steven E. Koonin in Climate Change Dispatch.

“Jim Ratcliffe’s chemical plant blames Net Zero for dozens of job cuts” – Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos has cut a fifth of jobs at its Hull chemical plant, blaming Net Zero and competition from coal-fuelled Chinese imports, reports City A.M.

“One man’s meat is another man’s poison” – On Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson argues that Ed Miliband’s war on fossil fuels and push for renewables is driving UK energy costs up and wrecking jobs.

“Claim: Politicians don’t know 2025 must be peak fossil fuel” – Most UK MPs haven’t a clue that 2025 is meant to be the peak for fossil fuels, meaning urgent climate action is widely misunderstood, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“The Guardian is wrong: cities are hotter because of the UHI effect, not increased CO 2 ” – The Guardian blames CO 2 for hotter cities, but on Climate Realism, Anthony Watts shows it is really the Urban Heat Island effect – concrete, asphalt and glass trapping heat – not fossil fuels – that is driving temperatures up.

“All change at the Unite union” – Are we finally seeing the unions offering genuine and unequivocal support for workers in the oil and gas industry? wonders Romaron on Net Zero Watch.

“We need a debate on climate science and policy” – Our governments have spent upwards of $200 billion combating climate change. Canadians are owed a review of the costs and benefits, say John Zacharias, H. Sterling Burnett and Tom Harris in the Financial Post.