“Electric car market goes into reverse amid pay-per-mile tax tax threat” – Britain’s electric car boom has stalled as motorists baulk at Labour’s plans to impose a pay-per-mile tax, says the Telegraph.

“France is outlawing open fireplaces. Britain could be next” – France’s crackdown on open fires has sparked fears that Britain’s cosy hearths could be next in line, reports the Telegraph.

“Holocene warming” – Today probably isn’t the warmest the Earth has been in the last 7,000 years, says Anthony Watts in the Watts Up With That?

“The Mountains of Kong” – In Cliscep, John Ridgway uses the story of the fake “Mountains of Kong” to show why it’s okay to question popular beliefs, especially when most of us can’t check the facts ourselves.