Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Electric car market goes into reverse amid pay-per-mile tax tax threat” – Britain’s electric car boom has stalled as motorists baulk at Labour’s plans to impose a pay-per-mile tax, says the Telegraph.
“France is outlawing open fireplaces. Britain could be next” – France’s crackdown on open fires has sparked fears that Britain’s cosy hearths could be next in line, reports the Telegraph.
“Holocene warming” – Today probably isn’t the warmest the Earth has been in the last 7,000 years, says Anthony Watts in the Watts Up With That?
“The Mountains of Kong” – In Cliscep, John Ridgway uses the story of the fake “Mountains of Kong” to show why it’s okay to question popular beliefs, especially when most of us can’t check the facts ourselves.
“Olympian-level dumb” – The Washington Post can’t seem to enjoy the Winter Olympics without dragging in climate panic, says Joseph Vazquez in Newsbusters.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Shocking error mars Good Law Project’s campaign against Talk’s climate coverage” – The lawfare operation Good Law Project has demanded Ofcom stop Talk from broadcasting “climate misinformation”. But, says Chris Morrison, its error-strewn complaints are just an effort to shut down debate.