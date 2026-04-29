“Wyoming has a secret eagle-kill organisation” – A little-known Wyoming working group has been quietly managing the deaths of golden eagles to accommodate wind energy expansion, reports David Wojick for CFACT.

“California leading the nation in number of cities with the most polluted air” – California, despite its green credentials and strict environmental regulations, has claimed the unenviable title of home to the most polluted cities in the United States, says Breitbart.

“Major economies turn to coal with LNG supply constrained” – From Europe to South Korea, major economies are turning to carbon-intensive coal to offset constrained supplies of cleaner-burning gas, reports AGBI.

“Balsa trees illegally logged for wind power” – The wind industry’s dirty secret has been exposed, with balsa wood – a key structural component of turbine blades – found to be sourced through illegal logging operations, according to H. Sterling Burnett in Watts Up With That?

“Wrong, AP, wildfires have always burned at night” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts debunks the Associated Press’s claim that climate change has caused wildfires to burn through the night.

“IPCC troubles: the latest from Bangkok” – The IPCC’s Bangkok session has ended in failure for the fifth time in a row, with UNEP warning the climate body’s trust fund may run dry before its next major report is even completed, says Robert Bradley Jr. in Master Resource.

“COP that!” – The latest climate summit has delivered more promises to hold further summits, with the coalition of the willing showing little appetite for anything beyond talking, writes Mark Hodgson in CliScep.

“Britain’s AI superpower: a sermon in small print” – Ministers are preaching Net Zero virtue and digital sovereignty while British households underwrite American-owned data centres, note the Rationals on Substack.