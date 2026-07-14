“No, USA Today, 4th of July heat was not ‘climate change’” – At ClimateRealism, Linnea Lueken argues that the Washington DC heatwave over the July 4th holiday was just a spell of hot weather, not the sign of runaway climate change that USA Today claimed.

“EU buys record amount of Russian gas” – Shipments from a key Siberian plant have surged 16% as Europe scrambles to beat a looming Brussels ban on Russian energy imports, reports the Telegraph.

“Europe’s hypocrisy over Russian energy is shameful” – Despite EU energy chief Dan Jørgensen declaring that the bloc does not want to re-import Russian energy, record purchases of Russian gas expose a glaring contradiction at the heart of European policy, says Ben Marlow in the Telegraph.

“Brussels is beating a retreat from Net Zero orthodoxy” – Brussels looks set to exempt an increasing number of industries from Net Zero rules, beginning with defence and extending to green energy and public infrastructure, writes Hans van Leeuwen in the Telegraph.

“What is the European Climate Foundation?” – On Substack, Charlotte Gill investigates the extraordinarily well-funded European Climate Foundation and its mission to “broaden political and public support for Net Zero”.

“Net Zero isn’t conservatism. It has more in common with communism” – Net Zero shares far more with collectivist ideology than with genuine conservatism, and Conservative candidates must make their opposition clear, says David Frost in the Telegraph.

“Grid operator to investigate claims of ‘cover-up’ amid blackout fears” – Britain’s grid operator has launched an independent investigation into claims that staff covered up system failures that could have led to blackouts, reports the Telegraph.