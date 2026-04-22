“Trump turns to coal to fuel AI boom” – As data centres spread, US consumption of fossil fuel has risen by 38 million tonnes a year, according to the Telegraph.

“Miliband to wipe out energy debt of poorest households in Iran bailout” – Ed Miliband is considering using taxpayers’ money to wipe out energy debts for the poorest households as part of an Iran-related bailout, reports the Telegraph.

“An energy bill bailout would be a terrible idea” – The Labour Party has become a misnomer, says Ross Clark in the Spectator. It is now the benefits party.

“Reeves vows to unlock ‘tens of millions’ of barrels of North Sea oil” – Rachel Reeves has vowed to unlock “tens of millions” of barrels of oil and gas in the North Sea, just as Ed Miliband condemns fossil fuel exploration as an attack on the climate, reports the Telegraph.