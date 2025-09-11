“New global tide gauge study blows sea-level acceleration claims out of the water” – The alarmist narrative about “accelerating” sea level rise looks increasingly like a house of cards, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“Democrats allege that energy prices are surging due to Trump policies – facts say otherwise” – In WUWT?, James D. Agresti shows that energy prices aren’t exploding under Trump and that most of the recent rises come from Biden’s term.

“Eureka! Bloomberg News admits carmakers to ‘save billions’ from Trump nuking eco regs” – Even the green freaks at Bloomberg News have had to admit that scrapping absurd eco-extremist regulations could save carmakers money, writes Joseph Vazquez for MRC Business.

“An exchange with ChatGPT” – In Climate Scepticism, Robin Guenier argues, with the help of ChatGPT, that, with the UK responsible for less than 1% of global emissions, further UK cuts in emissions are pointless.

“Piddling in the wind – part 2” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson says that despite the UK’s cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, the world keeps polluting, making our efforts largely irrelevant.

“Berlin sees major power outage after extreme leftists sabotage power transmission line” – Left-wing extremism continues to spiral in Germany after leftist fanatics sabotaged a power transmission line and caused a crippling power outage in Berlin, reports P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Greenhouses pay the costs of demonizing ‘greenhouse gas’” – In WUWT?, Vijay Jayaraj warns that New Zealand’s greenhouse growers are being crushed by soaring gas costs from decarbonization.