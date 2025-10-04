“BrewDog sells forest where 250,000 trees died as it stages fightback” – The ‘punk’ brewery bought Kinrara Estate, claiming it would be funded by sales of its Lost Forest beer, as it looked to reinvent itself as a ‘carbon negative’ beer producer. But the dream has turned sour, says the Mail.

“Badenoch must be ruthless in dismantling Britain’s net zero rules” – The UK will remain trapped in decline if ministers can’t control the apparatus of the state, writes Kathryn Porter in the Telegraph.

“Global banking climate group to stop operations after member exodus” – The banking sector’s global alliance for setting climate targets has ceased operations after an exodus of its members over the last year, reports Yahoo Finance.

“Climate deniers are increasingly hiding in plain sight” – According to Bloomberg, Donald Trump isn’t the only ‘climate denier’ who makes no bones about his scepticism.

“‘Listen to the cry of the Earth’: Pope Leo takes aim at climate change sceptics” – Pope Leo XIV has taken aim at people who “ridicule those who speak of global warming” as he embraced Pope Francis’s environmental legacy and made it his own in some of his strongest and most extensive comments on the subject to date, reports the Guardian.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 14” – Kathryn Porter, energy consultant and commentator, joins Laurie Wastell for a deep dive into just how much Net Zero is costing us, why Ed Miliband’s claims about renewables are so laughable and how the Green Crusade is putting us at risk of blackouts this winter.