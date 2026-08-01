“Backlash at Labour’s Net Zero ‘madness’ as BP pulls out of North Sea” – Andy Burnham is facing demands to end Labour’s Net Zero “madness” and axe a controversial windfall tax after BP’announced it is pulling out of the North Sea, reports the Mail.

“BP deals hammer blow to hopes of a North Sea revival” – BP’s decision to quit UK waters casts serious doubt over Andy Burnham’s ambitions to reverse the North Sea’s decline, says Jonathan Leake in the Telegraph.

“As BP pulls out of North Sea oil, how Aberdeen turned into a doom town” – Once home to Britain’s biggest concentration of millionaires at the height of the North Sea boom, Aberdeen has suffered a stark decline – and BP’s exit threatens to make things worse, writes Gavin Madeley in the Mail.

“Big Tech on the path to Net Zero” – On his Manhattan Contrarian blog, Francis Menton argues that the tech giants who once couldn’t stop preaching about climate change are now quietly walking back their Net Zero pledges as the huge energy demands of AI catch up with them.

“The heatwave deaths we can’t see” – On their TTE Substack, Dr Tom Jefferson and Prof Carl Heneghan argue that the real-world mortality figures don’t match the models predicting thousands of heatwave deaths.

“How the UK’s extreme heat is shifting the conversation about air-con” – Britain’s record temperatures are forcing a national debate about whether to embrace air conditioning despite its costs and consequences, says Matt McGrath at the BBC.

“The heat is on: how to present estimates as reality (again)” – Remember the projections of deaths caused by heatwaves? On their TTE Substack, Prof Carl Heneghan and Dr Tom Jefferson examine how statistical estimates are routinely dressed up as established fact in health reporting.

“Global temperature trend has cooled over the past 6,500 years” – Scientists have found the global temperature trend has actually cooled over the past 6,500 years, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“The unspoken truth about wildfires” – In the Spectator, Matt Ridley argues that the greens (and everyone else) are wrong to blame climate change for the wildfires ravaging Europe.