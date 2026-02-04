Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“‘Climate change’ was supposed to make DC winters ‘more Southern’ – and it’s colder than it’s been in three decades” – Washington DC has just recorded its coldest spell in decades despite years of warming predictions, notes Thomas Catenacci in the Free Beacon.
“More on the Federal Judicial Center and the attribution scam” – On the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton takes aim at the climate attribution ‘science’ now being relied on in US courts.
“Miliband’s battery subsidies are the next Net Zero gold rush” – In theTelegraph, Jonathan Leake flags Ed Miliband’s battery subsidies as the next costly Net Zero flop.
“European PM rips EU green energy dogma” – Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has delivered a blistering critique of the EU’s so-called “green energy” agenda, according to the Daily Caller.
“World cereal output hit record high in 2024” – World cereal outputs have hit yet another record high, giving the lie to the climate scamsters’ constant misinformation, writes Paul Homewood on Not A Lot Of People Know That.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“If you think the colossal Net Zero spending will end in 2050 then these three countries will soon set you straight” – If you think the colossal Net Zero spending will end in 2050 then these three ‘zero carbon’ countries, with their continuing demands for big piles of other people’s cash, will soon set you straight, says Chris Morrison.