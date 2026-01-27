“DC court slams Michael Mann over $9.7 million jury lie, upholds sanctions” – The Superior Court in DC has just nuked disgraced climate scientist Michael Mann again, writes Andy Rowlands for PSI.

“Mann vs Steyn: finally ready for appeal?” – After more than a decade of legal wrangling, the Mann vs Steyn saga is edging closer to an appeal, says Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.

“Industry sacrificed over Net Zero ideology, says Siemens Energy boss” – Siemens Energy boss has warned that Germany’s manufacturing base has been badly hurt by rigid climate targets, reports the Telegraph.

“Germany’s natural gas crisis escalates… one storage site near empty… Government silent” – It’s the dead of winter and already the first heating gas storage facility in Germany is nearly empty, says P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Climate change presses on” – Data shows that global disaster losses have not surged in line with climate alarmist claims, reveals Roger Pielke Jr on his Substack.