Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“DC court slams Michael Mann over $9.7 million jury lie, upholds sanctions” – The Superior Court in DC has just nuked disgraced climate scientist Michael Mann again, writes Andy Rowlands for PSI.
“Mann vs Steyn: finally ready for appeal?” – After more than a decade of legal wrangling, the Mann vs Steyn saga is edging closer to an appeal, says Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.
“Industry sacrificed over Net Zero ideology, says Siemens Energy boss” – Siemens Energy boss has warned that Germany’s manufacturing base has been badly hurt by rigid climate targets, reports the Telegraph.
“Germany’s natural gas crisis escalates… one storage site near empty… Government silent” – It’s the dead of winter and already the first heating gas storage facility in Germany is nearly empty, says P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“Climate change presses on” – Data shows that global disaster losses have not surged in line with climate alarmist claims, reveals Roger Pielke Jr on his Substack.
“Chinese solar companies scramble to hide China ties to keep US green tax credits flowing” – Solar firms have reshuffled their ownership structures to keep US subsidies flowing despite China links, according to the Free Beacon.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“Bjørn Lomborg is wrong to say climate change is a problem to be solved” – Bjørn Lomborg is a leading sceptical voice skewering the ruinous decarbonisation policies adopted across the West. There’s just one problem, says Tilak Doshi: he still thinks climate change is a problem to be solved.