“Saudi oil giant warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ from Iran war” – Saudi Arabia’s Aramco has warned that if the Iran war keeps messing with oil exports, the global market could face absolutely catastrophic fallout, reports the Mail.

“House hearing on bird killing ignores wind” – A US House hearing on the Migratory Bird Treaty Act has completely skipped over wind turbines as a major source of bird deaths, says CFACT.

“Net Zero to cost Britain more than £125 billion this decade” – Net Zero will land Britain with a bill topping £125 billion this decade alone, with real savings not showing up until around 2040, reports GB News.

“Reeves ‘risks market chaos’ with household energy bailout” – The OBR is warning that Rachel Reeves could spark market mayhem if she pushes through a household energy bailout, especially with the Iran crisis threatening to push inflation over 5%, according to the Telegraph.

“Thirty years of inept British energy policy have brought us to this” – Decades of poor investment in energy storage have left Britain dangerously exposed to fuel price shocks and supply vulnerabilities, warns Jeremy Warner in the Telegraph.

“‘Misleading’ Met Office rain icons ‘costing businesses thousands’” – The Met Office is under fire over “misleading” weather warnings, which industry leaders claim are “costing businesses thousands”, according to GB News.

“The Paris Agreement’s temperature goals: meaning, status, origins and reality” – The Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C and 2°C goals have essentially been impossible political targets from the start, shows Robin Guenier in Cliscep.

“German energy and metal group warns of drastic crisis” – The German employer association has warned of a drastic crisis in the country’s metal and electrical industries, forecasting the loss of up to 150,000 jobs in 2026, according to P. Gosselin in the No Tricks Zone.

“Climate change – where the experts make fools of themselves” – Climate experts have repeatedly embarrassed themselves with bad predictions and unworkable policies, just adding to the broader meltdown in trust for expert opinion, argues Francis Menton on the Manhattan Contrarian.

“New study documents a 20-year pause in Arctic sea ice decline – driven by internal variability” – A fresh study has confirmed that Arctic sea ice has shown virtually no net decline over the past 20 years, reports Kenneth Richard in the No Tricks Zone.