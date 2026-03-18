“Britain facing years-long energy shock even if war ends soon” – Consultants at LCP Delta predict that electricity prices will rise both this year and next because of a global squeeze on supplies of gas, reports the Telegraph.

“Why Britain pays more for power than almost any other developed nation” – Britain has ended up paying way more for electricity and gas than most developed countries, with wholesale costs making up only a small part of bills, reveals Oliver Wright in the Times.

“Motorists face speed limits under emergency plans to cope with fuel crisis” – Motorists could soon be rationed on petrol and capped at 50mph on every UK road as part of the Government’s emergency response to the fuel crisis, reports the Express.

“Bentley to cut hundreds of jobs as it battles EV slowdown” – Bentley has confirmed hundreds of job losses as it grapples with slowing electric vehicle sales, says GB News.

“E-bike caused fire that killed mother and two children” – A modified e-bike sparked a fire that tragically killed a mother and her two children in Cambridge, reports the BBC.