Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Adam Carolla and Joe Rogan are right, government is to blame for the severity of LA’s fires, not climate change” – Adam Carolla and Joe Rogan are more knowledgeable about Los Angeles’s climate and wildfires, apparently, than the state government, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.
“Drivers face annual mileage check at MOT centres under Rachel Reeves’s pay-per-mile car tax plans” – Owners of EVs will be required to visit MOT centres to have an annual mileage check-up to adhere to new pay-per-mile car taxes, reports GB News.
“Drivers’ fury at new pay-per-mile tax” – The Mail reports electric vehicle owners are fuming after the Chancellor revealed plans to slap a mileage-based tax on their eco-friendly cars from April 2028.
“Rachel Reeves’s poison pill” – Maurice Cousins, Campaign Director at Net Zero Watch, reacts to Rachel Reeves’s Budget.
“What is a ‘climate crisis?’” – Before we declare a ‘climate crisis’, perhaps we need a clear definition – grounded not in fear, but in evidence, says Andy May on Clintel.
“Death by a thousand reports” – In Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway shows how climate change bureaucracy just adds to the grief.
“A few markers on the road to the demise of the climate apocalypse” – The climate apocalypse narrative is quietly unravelling, notes Francis Menton on Manhattan Contrarian.
“Aussie Greens celebrate CO2 emissions cuts” – Australia’s biggest emissions cut yet is thanks to renewables – but it’s crushing manufacturing, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT?
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Cost of Net Zero to rocket after budget” – Rachel Reeves has announced that energy bills will be £150 lower as a direct result of her Budget. But don’t be fooled, says Paul Homewood. The cost of Net Zero is set to rocket, according to the OBR.