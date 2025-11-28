“Adam Carolla and Joe Rogan are right, government is to blame for the severity of LA’s fires, not climate change” – Adam Carolla and Joe Rogan are more knowledgeable about Los Angeles’s climate and wildfires, apparently, than the state government, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“Drivers face annual mileage check at MOT centres under Rachel Reeves’s pay-per-mile car tax plans” – Owners of EVs will be required to visit MOT centres to have an annual mileage check-up to adhere to new pay-per-mile car taxes, reports GB News.

“Drivers’ fury at new pay-per-mile tax” – The Mail reports electric vehicle owners are fuming after the Chancellor revealed plans to slap a mileage-based tax on their eco-friendly cars from April 2028.

“Rachel Reeves’s poison pill” – Maurice Cousins, Campaign Director at Net Zero Watch, reacts to Rachel Reeves’s Budget.

“What is a ‘climate crisis?’” – Before we declare a ‘climate crisis’, perhaps we need a clear definition – grounded not in fear, but in evidence, says Andy May on Clintel.

“Death by a thousand reports” – In Climate Scepticism, John Ridgway shows how climate change bureaucracy just adds to the grief.

“A few markers on the road to the demise of the climate apocalypse” – The climate apocalypse narrative is quietly unravelling, notes Francis Menton on Manhattan Contrarian.