“Climate jihadi allegedly skyjacks plane after declaring global warming will turn ‘Earth into Venus’” – A man charged with hijacking a plane in Canada also appeared to post on Facebook that he is the “messiah sent to save humanity from climate change”, reports the Daily Caller.

“Sunnova’s Enronish ending” – On MasterResource, Robert Bradley Jr. delivers a scorching post-mortem on Sunnova’s collapse, likening the government-enabled solar firm to Enron in flip-flops.

“Oh no – we might need a 3ft sea wall to stop the Doomsday Glacier from wrecking cities” – In WUWT?, Eric Worrall reacts to alarmists’ claim that a big glacier in Antarctica could “swallow parts of cities all over the world”.

“Net Zero targets clash with AI’s explosive emissions surge, researchers warn” – Researchers are questioning the efforts of companies and governments to achieve Net Zero emissions targets while also backing the rise of AI, whose emissions are now projected to “far exceed” those of air travel, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“There’s no evidence that climate change has increased the rat population” – In Reason, Aaron Brown slams a hyped rat study, showing there’s zero evidence climate change is fuelling a rodent boom.

“7 in 10 college energy courses focus on so-called climate change” – Ignoring the extant realities of energy will render students unprepared for making sensible decisions… in the public or private sector, says Chuck DeVore in the Federalist.