Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Ford CEO expects EV sales to be cut in half after end of tax credits” – Ford CEO Jim Farley says he expects US demand for all-electric vehicles will crater next month as federal incentives end, according to CNBC.
“UK industrial electricity prices still highest” – We can but hope that reality dawns on Sir Keir Starmer and he follows the advice of union leaders and sacks Ed Miliband before it’s too late, says David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.
“Wasted wind power costs Britain £1 billion” – Britain has spent more than £1 billion on wasted wind power this year, raising questions over Ed Miliband’s plan to build thousands of new turbines across the UK, reports the Telegraph.
“Ed Miliband tells Elon Musk to ‘get the hell out of British politics’” – Ed Miliband has called for Elon Musk to “get the hell out of our politics” as he accused the Right of waging a “war” against clean energy, according to the Times.
“An energy Trojan horse” – In WUWT?, Kevin Kilty exposes a local clean-energy op-ed full of hot air and shows its “nonpartisan” authors are anything but.
“Germany is on a ‘fatal path’” – On NoTricksone, P. Gosselin flags a recent interview in which Prof Fritz Vahrenholt sheds light on the drastic consequences of Germany’s transition to green energies.
“Claim: renewable Australia will have no problem with zero generation days ” – To avoid blackouts, Australia must overbuild renewables, stash a week of backup and bet on a hydrogen export industry that doesn’t exist – when simply refurbishing coal would eliminate the risk for a fraction of the cost, writes Eric Worrall in WUWT?
“Climate change is not making the South Asian monsoon more dangerous, Phys.org” – Phys.org oversimplifies contributing factors to the South Asian monsoon season in order to make a climate connection, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.
“Panic first, facts last” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki exposes how fear-based climate journalism breeds anxiety.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“I’m a meteorologist. The Met Office has serious questions to answer over the accuracy of its temperature measurements” – Chartered Meteorologist Andrew Sibley says the Met Office has serious questions to answer over the accuracy of its temperature measurements. Instrument changes and urban growth cast major doubt on recent warming trends.
“The Devil’s algorithm: unplugging from the climate matrix” – In a recent analysis of 1,500 Google search results, 98% aligned with the climate alarmist narrative, 2% were neutral and 0% were skeptical. This is the level of psychological warfare we’re up against, says Tilak Doshi.