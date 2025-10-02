From the Climate Skeptic today

“I’m a meteorologist. The Met Office has serious questions to answer over the accuracy of its temperature measurements” – Chartered Meteorologist Andrew Sibley says the Met Office has serious questions to answer over the accuracy of its temperature measurements. Instrument changes and urban growth cast major doubt on recent warming trends.

“The Devil’s algorithm: unplugging from the climate matrix” – In a recent analysis of 1,500 Google search results, 98% aligned with the climate alarmist narrative, 2% were neutral and 0% were skeptical. This is the level of psychological warfare we’re up against, says Tilak Doshi.