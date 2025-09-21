Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Porsche delays new electric car after demand slump” – Porsche has delayed the launch of its new EV as weak demand forces the German car manufacturer to focus on petrol and diesel engines, reports the Telegraph.
“North Sea ‘has three times more oil and gas’ than Government claims” – Britain’s North Sea could yield up to three times more oil and gas than the Government has suggested, leading analysts have found, according to the Telegraph.
"Big Advertising Joins Banks and Asset Managers in Ditching Sustainability" – America's big marketing and PR groups have become the latest to get with Trump's climate realist programme, reports WUWT.
“The Haves and the Have Nots” – Mark Hodgson on Climate Scepticism with a deep dive into all the ways the Paris Climate Agreement is failing.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Sun and Cosmic Rays Drive Climate, Not CO2, Says Astrophysicist” – It's not CO2 that drives the climate, says astrophysicist Dr Henrik Svensmark. Its the Sun and cosmic rays. But you won't hear about this because only one viewpoint is now allowed in the pseudo-science of climate.