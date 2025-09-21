“Porsche delays new electric car after demand slump” – Porsche has delayed the launch of its new EV as weak demand forces the German car manufacturer to focus on petrol and diesel engines, reports the Telegraph.

“North Sea ‘has three times more oil and gas’ than Government claims” – Britain’s North Sea could yield up to three times more oil and gas than the Government has suggested, leading analysts have found, according to the Telegraph.

"Big Advertising Joins Banks and Asset Managers in Ditching Sustainability" – America's big marketing and PR groups have become the latest to get with Trump's climate realist programme, reports WUWT.