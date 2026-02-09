“I had an abortion due to climate anxiety. How can I come to terms with it?” – In the Guardian, a mother reveals how climate anxiety drove her to terminate a wanted pregnancy, leaving lasting grief.

“Ed Miliband’s energy department HQ powered by fossil fuels” – The headquarters of Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is powered by fossil fuels, despite the ministry promoting renewable energy, reports the Times.

“Scroby Sands lights the fuse of the decommissioning timebomb ” – Huge discrepancies in offshore wind decommissioning costs have raised awkward questions about who will foot the bill, writes David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Negligible future Greenhouse warming from: CO2 – CH4 – N2O” – Future warming from carbon dioxide and other gases is far smaller than climate models suggest, says Ed Hoskins on his blog.

“Goodbye to diesel: British scientists develop an engine that runs on seawater and promises to revolutionise maritime and land transport” – British scientists have unveiled a system that turns seawater into hydrogen fuel, promising cleaner ships and vehicles, according to EcoNoticias.

“Greenpeace turns to Dutch courts in bid to overturn €292.6 million US fine” – Greenpeace is turning to the Dutch courts in an attempt to have a multimillion-dollar fine awarded by a US jury set aside, says Brussels Signal.

“The auto industry’s gamble on electric cars has turned into a catastrophe” – The major American and European auto manufacturers who jumped on the EV bandwagon are suffering enormous losses, writes Mathew Lynn in the Telegraph.