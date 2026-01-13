“Californian teemin’” – Torrential rain has flipped California’s drought story on its head, says Mark Hodgson on Cliscep.

“As gas supplies in California dwindle, Newsom works to secure imports with ‘Big Oil’ he once fought” – In the face of fuel shortages, California’s Governor has turned to the very oil firms he once vowed to destroy, writes Kevin Killough in Just the News.

“New study: Greenland was 3–7°C warmer and far less glaciated than today 6000–8000 years ago” – New evidence shows Greenland was once far warmer and less icy than today, says Kenneth Richard on NoTricksZone.

“The UN’s great betrayal: from World Peace to global bureaucracy” – On Clintel, Dr Matthew Wielicki argues that the UN’s original mission has been replaced by a permanent crisis machine built around climate, equity and control.