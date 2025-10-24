Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Money is the most important factor in climate madness” – On Clintel, Peter Baeten reacts to top climate skeptics Richard Lindzen and William Happer dissecting climate science and the cash behind today’s alarmism on Joe Rogan.
“Surprised by Left-wing radical rhetoric? Look closer at the climate movement” – In Real Clear Energy, Chris Johnson warns that radical environmentalists treat humans as the enemy, and calls for conservatives to fight back with facts and hope.
“Net Zero’s £30,000 ruin tax” – The Rational Forum Substack exposes how Labour’s energy efficiency laws threaten to bankrupt ordinary homeowners while sparing the political elite.
“A bright new energy dawn in the UK” – UK energy policy has hit a crisis, and the Conservatives are finally pivoting, writes Francis Menton in WUWT?
“Escape from Net Zero II” – Labour could ditch Net Zero, cut bills, save jobs and grab headlines, argues Robin Guenier in Climate Scepticism – if only MPs would dare defy Miliband and his climate crusade.
“Sadiq Khan’s hated ULEZ expansion had NO impact on air pollution while raking in millions from drivers” – Two years after Sadiq Khan controversially expanded London’s ULEZ at a cost of up to £155 million, a new study suggests the furious opposition back then wasn’t off the mark, reports the Mail.
“Why is Britain trying to make our nuclear reactors ‘woke’?” – Britain’s nuclear plans have gone nuclear-woke, says Sam Dumitriu in the Spectator.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Tony Blair’s call for Net Zero levies to be abandoned is hugely damaging for Ed Miliband” – Tony Blair’s call for key Net Zero targets and levies to be abandoned over cost is hugely damaging for Ed Miliband, says Ben Pile. But in truth the ex-PM is trying to salvage the fast-sinking green agenda.