“Money is the most important factor in climate madness” – On Clintel, Peter Baeten reacts to top climate skeptics Richard Lindzen and William Happer dissecting climate science and the cash behind today’s alarmism on Joe Rogan.

“Surprised by Left-wing radical rhetoric? Look closer at the climate movement” – In Real Clear Energy, Chris Johnson warns that radical environmentalists treat humans as the enemy, and calls for conservatives to fight back with facts and hope.

“Net Zero’s £30,000 ruin tax” – The Rational Forum Substack exposes how Labour’s energy efficiency laws threaten to bankrupt ordinary homeowners while sparing the political elite.

“A bright new energy dawn in the UK” – UK energy policy has hit a crisis, and the Conservatives are finally pivoting, writes Francis Menton in WUWT?

“Escape from Net Zero II” – Labour could ditch Net Zero, cut bills, save jobs and grab headlines, argues Robin Guenier in Climate Scepticism – if only MPs would dare defy Miliband and his climate crusade.

“Sadiq Khan’s hated ULEZ expansion had NO impact on air pollution while raking in millions from drivers” – Two years after Sadiq Khan controversially expanded London’s ULEZ at a cost of up to £155 million, a new study suggests the furious opposition back then wasn’t off the mark, reports the Mail.