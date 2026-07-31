“‘Out of control’ Suffolk wildfire grows as ‘no risk’ to power plant” – A blaze on Dunwich Heath is spreading towards Sizewell B nuclear power station, roughly 2.5 miles away, as holidaymakers are evacuated, says Olivia Christie in the Mail.

“Andy Burnham says Britain ‘can’t ignore’ the North Sea” – Andy Burnham has signalled he is ready to ditch Ed Miliband’s Net Zero stance, revealing he told Donald Trump he would take a “pragmatic approach” to fossil fuels, writes Greg Heffer in the Mail.

“Net Zero scepticism is not climate-change denial” – In the Telegraph, Kemi Badenoch argues that conflating scepticism about Net Zero policy with climate change denial is a fundamental error that stifles legitimate debate.

“Swap books for Kindles to hit Net Zero, government advisers say” – Government advisers have recommended that readers ditch printed books in favour of e-readers as part of Britain’s push to reach Net Zero, reports the Telegraph.

“BBC new drama The Rapture used climate change storytelling consultants” – In her Substack, Charlotte Gill reveals that the BBC’s new drama The Rapture was shaped behind the scenes by Climate Spring, a well-funded organisation dedicated to embedding climate change narratives in popular culture.