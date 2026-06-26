“Britain can’t afford Ed Miliband” – Ed Miliband’s socialist approach to Britain’s energy mix is putting the country’s carbon-free future at risk, warns Tom Tugendhat in the Telegraph.

“Ed Miliband derailed plan to use North Sea oil to fund defence” – The Energy Secretary allegedly ‘vetoed’ a plan to pay for military programmes by increasing North Sea oil revenues, reports Energy Voice.

“Burnham considers tax rise to end green levies on energy bills” – Labour leadership frontrunner Andy Burnham is preparing to set out a vision for economic reform that would replace green levies on energy bills with a tax rise, says the Telegraph.

“Britain paying 1,500% more to import energy from Europe during heatwave” – Britain has been forced to pay 17 times more to import energy from Europe during the heatwave, reports the Telegraph.

“These are the signs that your solar panels could burst into flames” – As temperatures soar, experts warn that the risk of solar panel fires is rising – but there are steps homeowners can take to reduce the danger, says the Mail.

“Huge queues outside Lidl for air-con on hottest June day ever” – Dozens of people have queued across a Lidl car park in Southampton for over an hour to buy £149 discount air-conditioning units, according to the Mail.

“Labour encourages farmers to swap beef for lentils” – Labour is poised to encourage farmers to give up beef production and plant lentils to help combat climate change, says GB News.

“How Natural England paralysed Britain” – In the Telegraph, Matt Oliver accuses the environmental quango Natural England of tunnel vision, excessive caution and mission creep that have brought development across Britain to a standstill.