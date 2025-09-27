“Epic climate speech by Trump at the UN in New York” – Donald Trump’s address to the UN was the most awesome and important climate and energy speech of his presidency, says Marc Morano on Clintel.

“Get out your bingo cards – natural gas is taking centre stage at NYC Climate Week” – World leaders are changing their tune on the importance of natural gas, and the policymakers’ shift has never been clearer than at Climate Week in New York City, writes Nicole Jacobs on EID Climate.

“Ørsted in talks to sell stake in £8.5 billion UK wind project to Apollo” – Ørsted is reportedly in talks to sell a 50% stake in its UK Hornsea 3 project, among the world’s largest offshore wind farms, to US investment fund Apollo Global Management, according to the FT.

“Tesla’s UK sales plunge by £500 million as drivers boycott Elon Musk” – Tesla saw its UK sales drop by £500 million last year after drivers boycotted the electric car brand in response to Elon Musk’s political opinions, reports GB News.

“The greenlash is here: Britain cannot afford Net Zero and democracy at the same time” – Britain can’t have Net Zero and affordable energy at the same time – and the fallout is shaking democracy, warns Maurice Cousins in Net Zero Watch.

“RIP Dr Michael Connolly (1949-2025)” – Dr Michael Connolly, co-founder of CERES, has passed away leaving a legacy of groundbreaking science, writes Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“Food for thought” – Are the Czechs the greatest climate-policy sceptics? asks Mark Hodgson in Climate Scepticism.