“Most apocalyptic climate scenario thrown out by experts” – Climate scientists no longer consider a catastrophic 4.5°C rise above pre-industrial levels by 2100 to be likely, with a maximum of 3.5°C now the consensus upper bound – which rather undermines a decade of doom-mongering, says the Times, finally running something on what is now quite an old story.

“New York Times announces the end of the climate change hoax” – On Fox News, David Marcus argues that the NY Times’ advice to Democrats to drop climate as a campaign issue amounts to a tacit admission that 50 years of climate alarmism is finally cooling.

“Trump administration gets strategic with offshore wind” – In the Manhattan Contrarian, Francis Menton argues that offshore wind is among the costliest and most intermittent ways to generate electricity ever devised – and that the Trump administration is now moving smartly to dismantle it.

“Right, Washington Post, banning hamburger ads won’t stop climate change” – In Climate Realism, Linnea Lueken notes that even the Washington Post editorial board has called out Amsterdam’s ban on meat advertisements as authoritarian nonsense that will do nothing to improve the climate.

“‘Environmental justice’ schemes fund activists to train activists to lobby for more funds” – Environmental Protection Agency chief Lee Zeldin says federal “environmental justice” spending perpetuates a wasteful and self-reinforcing cycle of activism that benefits campaigners far more than the environment, according to Breitbart.

“New paleo research: modern ‘climate change’ has had no apparent impact on precipitation patterns” – New research drawing on palaeoclimate data has found no detectable impact of modern climate change on global precipitation patterns, writes Kenneth Richard on No Tricks Zone.

“Ed Miliband’s Net Zero blitz fails to prevent rise in emissions” – Ed Miliband’s Net Zero push for renewables failed to prevent a rise in UK carbon dioxide emissions last year as data show CO2 from UK power generation continued to increase, according to the Telegraph.

“Britain’s Net Zero crusade is making it harder to sell your home” – Older properties are falling out of favour as banks and buyers prioritise green credentials, making life harder for the millions of homeowners who cannot afford an eco-retrofit, says the Telegraph.