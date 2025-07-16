“Shuttered nuclear plant on verge of revival as America’s grid buckles” – The Michigan Palisades nuclear power plant is reportedly reopening in October as America’s grid strains under skyrocketing power demand, reports Daily Caller.

“‘Oil/gas professionals are not energy transition experts’… really?” – Journalist Markham Hislop thinks oil and gas professionals are unqualified to discuss the energy transition… because climate change, says David Middleton in WUWT?

“The fusion race heats up” – In RealClearEnergy, Duggan Flanakin warns that the nuclear fusion race is intensifying, with China surging ahead as the West scrambles to catch up.

“‘Build solar panels on churches’” – Ed Miliband has suggested that a scheme to install solar panels on the roofs of hundreds of schools and hospitals could be expanded to include religious buildings, says the Norwich Guardian.

“Send in the clowns” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson slams Ed Miliband’s “State of Climate” debate as a pompous parade of alarmism, arguing Labour’s Net Zero crusade is unravelling fast – and could cost them the next election.