Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Shuttered nuclear plant on verge of revival as America’s grid buckles” – The Michigan Palisades nuclear power plant is reportedly reopening in October as America’s grid strains under skyrocketing power demand, reports Daily Caller.
“No, Space.com, cutoff of satellite sea-ice data won’t make any difference” – On ClimateRealism, Anthony Watts says Space.com is scaremongering – the loss of sea-ice data doesn’t matter, and sea ice isn’t a reliable climate signal anyway.
“‘Oil/gas professionals are not energy transition experts’… really?” – Journalist Markham Hislop thinks oil and gas professionals are unqualified to discuss the energy transition… because climate change, says David Middleton in WUWT?
“The fusion race heats up” – In RealClearEnergy, Duggan Flanakin warns that the nuclear fusion race is intensifying, with China surging ahead as the West scrambles to catch up.
“‘Build solar panels on churches’” – Ed Miliband has suggested that a scheme to install solar panels on the roofs of hundreds of schools and hospitals could be expanded to include religious buildings, says the Norwich Guardian.
“Send in the clowns” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson slams Ed Miliband’s “State of Climate” debate as a pompous parade of alarmism, arguing Labour’s Net Zero crusade is unravelling fast – and could cost them the next election.
“Palm House at Kew Gardens to shut for four years in Net Zero push” – The gas boilers in Kew Gardens’ Victorian-era hothouse will be replaced with heat pumps and all 16,000 glass panes upgraded to improve energy efficiency, reports Danny Buckland in the Times.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“HSBC’s exit from the Net Zero Banking Alliance shows the Green Blob’s attempt to become the Green Mob is over” – HSBC’s exit from the Net Zero Banking Alliance shows that the Green Blob’s attempt to become the Green Mob, to shakedown competitors and destroy them, has been thwarted, at least for now, says Ben Pile.