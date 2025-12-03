“Education or indoctrination?” – On Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson warns that climate education risks becoming political indoctrination rather than balanced teaching.

“Remember when they told you climate change was causing a ‘mass extinction’? Never mind!” – A new study shows extinction rates peaked a century ago and have since declined, challenging claims of a current mass extinction, writes Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“Ignoring EV pollution for fake climate crisis” – On PJ Media, Vijay Jayaraj explores the hidden pollution of EVs and the dark side of the Green agenda.

“The warming stripes that kill the hockey stick” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki shows why a little known tree ring study discredits climate alarmism.

“Bill Gates funds ‘geoengineering’ to dim the sun – after saying climate change is not a threat to humanity” – Bill Gates is funding research into cooling the sun with solar geo-engineering despite his U-turn away from doomsday climate warnings, reports Lucas Nolan in Breitbart.