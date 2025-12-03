Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Education or indoctrination?” – On Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson warns that climate education risks becoming political indoctrination rather than balanced teaching.
“Remember when they told you climate change was causing a ‘mass extinction’? Never mind!” – A new study shows extinction rates peaked a century ago and have since declined, challenging claims of a current mass extinction, writes Anthony Watts in WUWT?
“Ignoring EV pollution for fake climate crisis” – On PJ Media, Vijay Jayaraj explores the hidden pollution of EVs and the dark side of the Green agenda.
“The warming stripes that kill the hockey stick” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki shows why a little known tree ring study discredits climate alarmism.
“Bill Gates funds ‘geoengineering’ to dim the sun – after saying climate change is not a threat to humanity” – Bill Gates is funding research into cooling the sun with solar geo-engineering despite his U-turn away from doomsday climate warnings, reports Lucas Nolan in Breitbart.
“AI is killing Australia’s CO2 emission plans” – A surge in data center demand is forcing Aussie politicians to revise energy transition roadmaps, says Eric Worrall in WUWT?
From the Climate Skeptic today
“The last ‘climate emergency’ rally” – The recent ‘National Emergency Briefing’ in Westminster will surely be one of the dying climate movement’s last rallies, says Ben Pile. The only emergency is the one being created by the West’s suicidal policies.