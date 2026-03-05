“Climate change will cut sheep, goat and cattle farming in half by 2100” – Potsdam Institute researchers are warning that large parts of the world could lose up to half their suitable grazing land by the end of the century due to climate change. Utter nonsense, says Eric Worrall in Watts Up With That?

“AOC’s former climate change activist changes tune, distances herself from climate alarmism” – Lucy Biggers, who once helped push Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal, has publicly stepped back from climate alarmism and embraced a more sensible approach, reports Bryan Hyde in American Greatness.

“Hairdressers could be a secret weapon in tackling climate change, new research finds” – When the US Government is funding research to fine tune ways to turn hairdressers into green propaganda agents, we know they have far too much of our cash, says Jo Nova.

“UN-backed climate club relaunches after mass exodus, antitrust scrutiny” – The Net Zero Asset Managers initiative has quietly relaunched with relaxed membership rules after dozens of big companies walked away amid US antitrust investigations, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“Hunga Tonga eruption and climate impacts: cause of the global anomalies?” – Dr Javier Vinós argues that the massive 2022 Hunga Tonga underwater eruption injected enough water vapour into the stratosphere to explain much of the unusual warming and weather patterns seen in 2023–2024, reports Clintel.