Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“DOE vs the ‘climate expert review’” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki says the DOE’s review shows that US extremes aren’t worsening.
“Can oil and gas solve the AI power dilemma?” – Oil, tech and utilities are no longer running in parallel — they’ve become intertwined pillars driving modern innovation, says Joe Brettell in Utility Drive.
“NASA is moving away from tracking climate change” – Climate missions could be going dark, writes Devika Rao in the Week.
“The plant-based problem: why vegan restaurants are closing – or adding meat to the menu” – Veganism is still on the rise, but many popular venues and chains are shutting down. Are they victims of a terrible era for hospitality or part of a growing shift in cultural values? wonders Isobel Lewis in the Guardian.
“German professor pleads for ‘enlightenment instead of apocalypse’ from media” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin flags German professor Stefan Russ-Mohl’s warning that climate reporting has become biased “attitude journalism”.
“Power failure” – In Climate Scepticism, Mark Hodgson shows how Britain’s energy chaos is leaving consumers paying more while getting less.
From the Climate Skeptic today
“Was it really the hottest summer on record?” – It was the hottest summer on record, claims the Met Office. Really? Not according to our most reliable data, says Paul Homewood. 2018 and 1976 were warmer, and only two days topped 30°C, compared with nine in 1976.