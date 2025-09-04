“DOE vs the ‘climate expert review’” – On Substack, Dr Matthew Wielicki says the DOE’s review shows that US extremes aren’t worsening.

“Can oil and gas solve the AI power dilemma?” – Oil, tech and utilities are no longer running in parallel — they’ve become intertwined pillars driving modern innovation, says Joe Brettell in Utility Drive.

“NASA is moving away from tracking climate change” – Climate missions could be going dark, writes Devika Rao in the Week.

“The plant-based problem: why vegan restaurants are closing – or adding meat to the menu” – Veganism is still on the rise, but many popular venues and chains are shutting down. Are they victims of a terrible era for hospitality or part of a growing shift in cultural values? wonders Isobel Lewis in the Guardian.

“German professor pleads for ‘enlightenment instead of apocalypse’ from media” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin flags German professor Stefan Russ-Mohl’s warning that climate reporting has become biased “attitude journalism”.