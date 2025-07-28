“Climate activists outraged at President Trump’s AI push” – Are greens market testing a pivot from climate activism to anti-AI activism? wonders Eric Worrall in WUWT?

“Why Texas’s ‘cut-throat’ approach to Net Zero is paying off” – In the Telegraph, Melissa Lawford reports that Texas’s ruthless free-market approach to energy has turned it into a renewables powerhouse – leaving Trump’s war on wind and solar at odds with his own Republican base.

“Oh noes! WMO report documents spiralling weather and climate impacts” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts debunks yet more doom-laden forecasts from the World Meteorological Organization.

“Brits could be banned from going on holiday as ‘carbon passports’ introduced” – A new report suggests that Brits could face holiday bans as ‘carbon passports’ are introduced in an effort to tackle climate change, according to the Daily Record.

“British Gas owner mulls mini-nuke challenge to Rolls-Royce” – Centrica is looking to follow Rolls-Royce in developing small modular reactors, says the Telegraph.