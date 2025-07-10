“Net Zero to cost taxpayers £800 billion” – Britain’s move to a Net Zero economy will cost taxpayers more than £800 billion over the next two decades, according to the Sun.

“It is official: Britain can’t afford Net Zero” – In the Telegraph, Henry Hill warns that Net Zero won’t save taxpayers money, as Britain’s rising welfare costs will absorb any savings.

“Britain will bankrupt itself before it admits the truth about Net Zero” – For a country already drowning in debt, it is surely now official – we can’t afford Net Zero, says Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph.

“OBR falls for fake CCC numbers” – The Office for Budget Responsibility has used fake Climate Change Committee numbers to estimate the cost of Net Zero in the UK, writes David Turver on his Eigen Values Substack.

“Ed Miliband ‘abandons zonal pricing’ that would cut Scots’ power cost” – Ed Miliband has shelved a controversial plan to make people in southern England pay more for their electricity than Scots, reports the Mail.

“Miliband scrambles to keep key oil refinery running after collapse” – The Government is scrambling to safeguard oil supplies at one of Britain’s biggest refineries after the collapse of the facility’s owner, says the Telegraph.

“Towns to be blighted with empty office blocks under Net Zero rules” – Towns across Britain face being blighted with empty office blocks under proposed Net Zero energy efficiency rules, reports the Telegraph.