“Can we still trust the experts? The siren song of influence” – Scientists are losing public trust by acting like political influencers instead of impartial researchers, write Bo Winegard and Cory Clark in the Skeptic.

“The Associated Press lies: climate change isn’t making U.S. corn farming ‘dicier’” – The real problem corn producers face at the moment is not crop decline, but crop abundance and farming success, according to WUWT?

“New study: Higher CO2 levels do not precede or control temperature increases” – A new study confirms that higher carbon dioxide (CO2) levels do not come before temperature increases, according to Climate Change Dispatch.

“Tory Net Zero push undermines Kemi Badenoch” – In UnHerd, David Rose points out that several high-profile Tories, including James Cleverley, contributed to a book called Returning to Our Roots a few days after Kemi Badenoch’s speech repudiating Net Zero telling a very different story.

“Miliband survives Starmer Cabinet purge” – Sir Keir Starmer’s crisis reshuffle represented the perfect opportunity to get rid of Ed Miliband, his controversial Net Zero Secretary, yet he was one of the only high-profile ministers to keep his job, reports the Telegraph.

From the Climate Skeptic today

“The Climate Skeptic Podcast | Episode 10” – Daily Sceptic Associate Editor Laurie Wastell speaks to Steven Tucker, author and Daily Sceptic columnist, on the authoritarian schemes of the green fanatics: like infecting people with tick bites to make us allergic to meat.