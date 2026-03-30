“Cut tax on gas and electricity and drill for oil” – Kemi Badenoch has called for scrapping taxes on gas and electricity bills while allowing more North Sea oil and gas drilling, reports the Times.

“Badenoch pledges £200 off energy bills by drilling for North Sea oil” – Kemi Badenoch has pledged to cut £200 from household energy bills by ramping up North Sea oil and gas drilling, says the Telegraph.

“Electric car charging points hit by 38,000% surge in energy bills” – Electric car charging points have seen energy bills surge by as much as 38,000%, with one site jumping from £87 to over £33,000 a year, reports the Telegraph.

“New York retreating on its Climate Act” – New York has started retreating from its ambitious Climate Act after warnings of unlivable costs, says CFACT.

“German science blog accuses PIK Climate Institute of hallucinating climate tipping points” – A German science blog has accused the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research of hallucinating climate tipping points from noisy data, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“Voila! – part 2” – The so-called ‘cost of carbon’ used to justify climate policies has turned out to be little more than a made-up number, says Mark Hodgson on Cliscep.

“The impact of corporate decisions on energy reliability” – Corporate decisions to embrace aggressive green policies have damaged energy reliability, with companies now learning the hard way that feeding the crocodiles eventually leads to bites, writes Bill Ponton in the American Thinker.