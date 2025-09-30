“Michael Mann’s ‘fire hose’ of misinformation: projection at its finest” – If Michael Mann held himself to the same standard he applies to Trump, he’d be out of the business, says Anthony Watts in WUWT?

“Funding for green groups soared after 2009 endangerment finding, nonprofit finds” – Fed grants to green organisations increased from $350 million in 2009 to nearly $1.4 billion in 2023, reveals Just the News.

“Climate crusaders are running out of options” – In the wake of a federal government no longer serving as its obedient lapdog, the desperate lengths to which the climate cult goes to maintain its standing is increasingly imaginative, says Gary Abernathy in TEA.

“Axios is wrong, climate change is not harming central Ohio” – A single city’s pledge to go “carbon neutral” will have absolutely no impact on global warming, but it could limit peoples’ freedoms and undermine its and the surrounding region’s economic fortunes, writes Linna Lueken in Climate Realism.

“EVs are now cheaper than gas cars in America – but not for long” – Price parity between electric and combustion vehicles has launched electric-vehicle sales into the stratosphere in the few markets that have reached that elusive milestone, says Tim Levine in Inside EVs.

“Demise of EVs is greatly exaggerated” – J.D. Power’s Brent Gruber says consistent interest suggests EVs aren’t going anywhere soon, according to Auto Remarketing.

“Trump to Europe: ‘Your countries are going to hell’” – On Substack, Eugyppius discusses the slow death of climatism in Europe.

“Flood myths on thin ice: what Greenland just told the modelers” – Greenland has spoken, and its message is simple: the models were wrong, meltwater refreezes, runoff is less than claimed and sea-level rise is not accelerating in the way the prophets declared, writes Charles Rotter in WUWT?