The Climate Skeptic

The Climate Skeptic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zuriel's avatar
Zuriel
2h

Indeed, we do, only worse in some ways. One might want to ask the serious question, as to why? Why would anyone want to resurrect a failed, discredited and widely unpopular totalitarian, oppressive, inefficient, genocidal, ideological governmental, economic and financial system? Quo bono, and why? Where's all the capital and resources coming from, going to any why? Answer these and we might know a great deal more about whats going on and why. We certainly won't be any happier or wealthier, but hopefully we'll all be a lit wiser and perhaps gain some of the benefits of wisdom? 🤔

Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Toby Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture