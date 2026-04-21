“Our diminished Armed Forces are paying the price for Net Zero” – Britain’s Armed Forces have been dangerously weakened because Net Zero policies have been prioritised over the energy needs of hard power, says Maurice Cousins in the Telegraph.

“EV industry reached $70 billion in losses in 2024” – The electric vehicle industry has racked up $70 billion in losses in 2024 due to delusional green ideologies, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.

“New food pyramid: another blow to climate activism” – Taste, texture and smell matter in the real world, rain or shine, says Robert Bradley Jr. on Master Resource.

“US opens dome facility in Idaho to test mini nuclear reactors” – For the first time, the US has created a place where developers can test mini nuclear reactors under real-world conditions, reports Climate Change Dispatch.