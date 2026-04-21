Climate News Round-Up
The latest science-driven news and analysis to counter the cult of climate catastrophe
“Our diminished Armed Forces are paying the price for Net Zero” – Britain’s Armed Forces have been dangerously weakened because Net Zero policies have been prioritised over the energy needs of hard power, says Maurice Cousins in the Telegraph.
“EV industry reached $70 billion in losses in 2024” – The electric vehicle industry has racked up $70 billion in losses in 2024 due to delusional green ideologies, writes P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.
“New food pyramid: another blow to climate activism” – Taste, texture and smell matter in the real world, rain or shine, says Robert Bradley Jr. on Master Resource.
“US opens dome facility in Idaho to test mini nuclear reactors” – For the first time, the US has created a place where developers can test mini nuclear reactors under real-world conditions, reports Climate Change Dispatch.
“Wrong, the Independent, the Atlantic current isn’t on the brink of collapse” – In Climate Realism, Anthony Watts debunks claims that the Atlantic current is on the brink of collapse. It’s alarmist speculation based on unreliable models.
“The high price of climate virtue signalling is destructive” – Achieving Net Zero emissions will result in significant costs, loss of freedoms and lower living standards, warns Paul Driessen in Climate Change Dispatch.
From the Climate Skeptic today:
“The UK and EU increasingly resemble the Soviet Union with their sham democracy and rigid ideology” – The EU and UK increasingly resemble the late Soviet Union in both institutional architecture and ideological rigidity, says Tilak Doshi. A central bureaucracy sets the agenda while parliaments are mere democratic theatre.
Indeed, we do, only worse in some ways. One might want to ask the serious question, as to why? Why would anyone want to resurrect a failed, discredited and widely unpopular totalitarian, oppressive, inefficient, genocidal, ideological governmental, economic and financial system? Quo bono, and why? Where's all the capital and resources coming from, going to any why? Answer these and we might know a great deal more about whats going on and why. We certainly won't be any happier or wealthier, but hopefully we'll all be a lit wiser and perhaps gain some of the benefits of wisdom? 🤔