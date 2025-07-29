“Joe Romm soldiers on (remnants of a failed crusade)” – On the Master Resource blog, Robert Bradley Jr. slams Joe Romm – now holed up with Michael Mann at Penn State – as a stubborn veteran of the climate wars, clinging to alarmist dogma.

“Energy Secretary Wright threatens to take US out of International Energy Agency over climate-cult supporting forecasts” – Instead of sipping champagne while making up fantasy stories of dying polar bears, Energy Secretary Wright challenges narratives and promotes policies that will not only help the US, but the rest of the world, says Leslie Eastman in Legal Insurrection.

“AI revolution drives huge gas plant build-out” – Most new AI data centers will run on freshly built gas plants, writes Steve Goreham in TriStar Daily, as Net Zero fades in the rear-view mirror.

“No country for climate hawks” – In RealClearEnergy, Danielle Franz charts the fall of the climate hawks in California and beyond.

“‘Net Zero could destroy civilisation’” – Matt Ridley sits down with Spiked’s Brendan O’Neill to discuss why climate hysteria is more dangerous than climate change.

“July snow forecast in Alps shocks Europeans… up to 30cm as global temps plummet!” – On NoTricksZone, P. Gosselin flags a startling July snow forecast in Europe, challenging earlier climate-scare predictions with evidence of cooling rather than warming.