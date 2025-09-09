“Ratcliffe’s energy empire abandons UK investment over North Sea tax” – Energy giant Ineos has ceased all British investment and will channel £3 billion into American operations, blaming the Labour Government’s taxation of North Sea oil and gas extraction, according to GB News.

“CBS News leans on reporting produced by outside climate change group” – CBS News has been airing segments produced by climate change nonprofit Climate Central with the help of a correspondent and a producer who previously worked for the network, reveals Fox News.

“Gen Z flock to National Trust as antidote to climate anxiety” – Gen Z are flocking to the National Trust to relieve climate anxiety and get away from social media, reports the Telegraph.

“No, BBC, climate change isn’t causing water shortages in Scotland” – In WUWT?, Anthony Watts blasts the BBC for blaming Scotland’s water troubles on climate change. It’s just normal weather swings and leaky infrastructure, not a crisis.

“Europe’s most powerful conservative vows to tear up Net Zero rules” – Six years after being passed over in favour of Ursula von der Leyen as President of the European Commission, Manfred Weber is leading the charge against her Net Zero laws and the EU ban on petrol cars, writes James Crisp in the Telegraph.

“Rising-sea hysteria debunked – but the ‘climate change’ cult won’t care” – New data shows global sea levels are rising much slower than climate models predicted, debunking long-standing doomsday claims, says the NY Post.