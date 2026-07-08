“Oil and gas prices rise after tanker hit by missile in Strait of Hormuz” – Brent crude climbed 1.4% to $73 a barrel after a missile struck a liquefied natural gas tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, according to CNBC.

“Grid operator accused of cover-up over blackout threat” – Britain’s grid operator has been accused of covering up system failures that threaten to trigger blackouts, reports the Telegraph.

“Climate ruling could make all North Sea drilling illegal” – Senior judges, including the former Lord Chief Justice, have warned that a new climate litigation ruling could render all North Sea drilling an illegal act, says the Times.

“Miliband’s heat pump revolution leaves taxpayers in the cold” – In the Spectator, Steerpike notes that Ed Miliband’s heat pump subsidies cost taxpayers and bill-payers £498.6 million in 2025/26, with new analysis of Government data confirming the renewables market remains entirely dependent on state support.

“How climate storytelling is being embedded into ITV and BBC productions” – On her Substack, Charlotte Gill exposes the organisations systematically embedding climate narratives into ITV and BBC productions, revealing who is bankrolling the push for environmental storytelling.

“Greens to charge employers for offering free staff parking” – Employers could face charges of up to £1,250 a year for Bristol city-centre car parks under Green Party plans designed to push workers out of their cars and onto greener forms of transport, says GB News.