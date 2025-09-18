“Realtor.com and Yahoo News are wrong: insurance is not rising due to climate change” – Realtor.com claims that increasing “climate risk” is forcing people to go without insurance and insurers to pull out. This is false, says Linnea Lueken in Climate Realism.

“Green groups sue to silence scientists who questioned climate alarmism in DoE report” – Environmental groups are suing to void a sceptical US Department of Energy climate report and censor scientists who challenge mainstream climate narratives, writes Jeff Luse in Reason.

“Our Children’s Trust launches a youth climate lawsuit” – A group of young Americans are suing Trump over climate change, saying his fossil-fuel policies are harming them, according to WUWT?

“Sun and cosmic rays drive climate, not CO 2 ” – On the Freedom Research Substack, Hannes Sarv profiles Dr Henrik Svensmark, whose climate sceptic views have brought him abuse and rejection from mainstream science.

“TfL suppressed report showing LTNs don’t cut car use” – Sir Sadiq Khan’s officials suppressed taxpayer-funded research that showed low traffic neighbourhoods do not reduce car use, reports the Standard.

“Oil refinery ‘risks major catastrophe’ after staff exodus” – In a letter to Ed Miliband, Unite’s General Secretary has warned that the Lindsey refinery is “at serious risk of a major accident” because of staffing levels, according to Grimsby Live.

“Germany faces challenging winter of power outages as energy supply struggles” – Germany could be in for a rough winter of blackouts and sky-high energy bills as nuclear and coal fade out, warns P. Gosselin on NoTricksZone.